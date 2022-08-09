Bill Gates hails Pak Army for supporting drive against polio

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephone conversation on Monday. Matters related to healthcare particularly Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication were discussed. Gates appreciated Pakistan’s Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns, particularly through involvement of community leaders. COAS appreciated Mr. Bill Gates and his foundation’s efforts towards this noble cause and assured him of continued full cooperation for polio free Pakistan.