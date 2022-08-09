PTI should elect new chairman: NA opp leader

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz said on Monday that individuals were not important in politics and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should elect a new chairman through intra-party election. Addressing a press conference here, he said his opposition to Imran Khan was not new as he had been criticizing Imran for the last two-and-a-half years with other leaders. Responding to a question, Raja Riaz said that he belonged to the PTI but he had different views from Imran Khan because of his failure to end corruption, inflation and load shedding. He criticized Imran Khan’s move to contest election simultaneously at nine vacant NA seats and said people had now recognized Imran’s real face. Raja Riaz said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given its verdict that Imran Khan had received funding from foreign countries and certainly this funding was meant to protect their interests in Pakistan as well as in the region. He added that Imran Khan had no justification to prove this funding so the government must initiate proceeding against him as per law and the constitution. Raja Riaz lauded great sacrifices and services offered by the Pakistan Army and said, “Our martyrs are actually protecting our lives and negative propaganda against them is highly condemnable”. He said during the previous government, Imran neither provided jobs nor started any major mega project for welfare of the masses in the country. He criticized Imran Khan’s double standards regarding the US and said, on one side, Imran was claiming to fight against the US but, on the other side, he was getting gifts from the United States.