Brazilian jiu-jitsu champ Leandro Lo fatally shot

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian jiu-jitsu great Leandro Lo, an eight-time world champion, was fatally shot in a Sao Paulo club Sunday, his family’s lawyer said.An off-duty police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting the 33-year-old martial arts champ, after turning himself in to the authorities, local media reports said.Lo was out with friends for a concert at the ClubeSiria, a sports and social club in Brazil’s biggest city, when the attacker approached their table and began making threatening gestures with a bottle, said lawyer Iva Siqueira Junior.Lo, who won International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) world titles in five different weight classes from 2012 to 2022 — an all-time record — pinned the man to the ground “to stop the situation and avoid a fight,” Siqueira said.

He said Lo’s friends then helped both men up and urged the attacker to calm down and leave.”At that exact moment, the guy allegedly turned around, pulled out a gun and shot Leandro in the head,” Siqueirasaid.The jiu-jitsu champion was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced brain dead, he said.A Sao Paulo court ordered the 30-year-old suspect detained for 30 days pending further investigation, newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported.There was an outpouring of condolences from jiu-jitsu fans on social media. Specialty site BJJ Heroes called Lo “one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers to have ever graced a mat.”With roots in Japanese judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu developed in the South American country in the early 20th century, and is one of the most popular full-contact sports, featuring prominently in mixed martial arts (MMA) competitions.