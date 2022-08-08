Ranbir is my best friend, all of my concerns have vanished: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a big fan of husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, and has never been shy to shower praise on him in public.

In a recent interview, Alia opened up about her bond with Ranbir post marriage. Stating that they have remained best friends post the wedding, the actor said that their relationship has not undergone any change as such.

“Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it’s a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him,” Alia told Filmfare.

While Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the rave reviews for Darlings, she will soon be seen with her real-life partner on screen for the first time. The two will be seen romancing each other in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which releases on September 9 in cinemas.