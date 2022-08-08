Stole Aishwarya Rai from ‘Guru’ film sets: Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan joked about his love story with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Riteish Deshmukh’s show, Case Toh Banta Hai. In the new trailer for the comedy show, Abhishek was accused of taking props from the films back home, to which, the junior Bachchan had a hilarious response. In the trailer, Riteish said, ‘sets se kaafi props chura lete hai.’ He then added, “Guru ke sets pe unhone’; the trailer then cuts to Abhishek saying, “Heroine ko chura lia (stole the heroine – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).” Abhishek and Aishwarya had fallen in love on the sets of Guru and had tied the knot shortly after in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2012. Talking about proposing to Aushwarya, Abhishek had told Oprah Winfrey in an interview, “I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with [Aishwarya], married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.”