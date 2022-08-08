Here is how you can become a millionaire by eating candies

A Canadian company called Candy Funhouse has opened a position for a ‘Chief Candy Officer’ in which one can become a millionaire just by eating candy at home.

The role is work-from-home, but the successful applicant can choose to work out of the company’s Toronto or Newark headquarters.

They are offering a salary of $100,000 Canadian.

Hiring: CHIEF CANDY OFFICER! 🍭 Are you passionate about CANDY, POP CULTURE and FUN? Get paid 6 figures to lead our Candyologists. Job is open to ages 5+, you can even apply on behalf of your kid! #DreamJob #hiring #careers #candy pic.twitter.com/p9mmlPg5R6 — Candy Funhouse (@candyfunhouseca) July 19, 2022

The employee will be the head taste tester of “all things fun” and lead candy board meetings. Even five-year-old children can apply with permission from parents.

The job posting has also gone viral on social media. Children, in addition to adults, have applied for the post. Many parents videotaped and uploaded footage of their children filling out the application.

To apply, go to the Candy Funhouse website. You must include your name, email address, phone number, and CV. A cover letter is optional.

Those interested can apply until August 31.