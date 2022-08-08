Kunal Verma replicates Ranveer Singh’s controversial nude photoshoot

After the Raamleela actor posed naked for an international magazine, a couple of celebrities have gotten inspiration from Ranveer Singh.

Kunal Verma, best known for his part in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, recently posed for nude pictures. His provocative photo has gone viral online.

Verma’s brave approach has undoubtedly elicited a range of responses on social media. He acknowledged in an interview that the shoot was inspired by Ranveer Singh.

While sharing his bold photo on Instagram, Kunal Verma captioned his post, “I have limited (money emojis) to spend so I chose to spend it on my body (sic).”

When questioned about if Ranveer gave him the confidence to publish the photo, the actor responded, “Obviously, someone needs to make the first move. Ranveer performed that exceptionally well. However, hamare logon ko usme nudity dikhti hai, of course. Ranveer did something he didn’t have to do. People cannot be explained to. He was my inspiration, but I didn’t perceive any nuance in it. If you look closely, you can see that even if I were wearing mini or micro shorts, it would still appear as it does in the picture.”