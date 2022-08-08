Pakistan solicits six-year LNG supply contract

Since the 5-year LNG term deal with GUNVOR ended in July 2022, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), the country’s fully-owned firm, has now issued a tender for a 6-year term agreement. Bids are being solicited from reputable worldwide LNG suppliers for term cargoes at Port Qassim in Karachi on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis. If Pakistan receives the highest pricing bid, it will acquire 72 LNG cargoes over the next six years, with each cargo containing 140,000m3 of LNG.

PLL has issued a two-part tender. The first leg of the contract invites offers for only one year, 2023, beginning in December 2022 and ending in December 2023, during which 12 LNG cargoes would be supplied to Pakistan, one cargo per month. Part two will see Pakistan seek 60 LNG cargoes over a five-year period, from January 2024 to December 1928 – one cargo every month. Bidders will be required to submit bids for both portions of the term tender. However, based on the bidders’ responses, Pakistan will have two options: accept both offers for one-year and five-year contracts, or bid exclusively for the second portion of the five-year deal. Pakistan, on the other hand, would not consider offers for a one-year deal.

Energy experts argue that the term tender should not be issued at this time since the EU, US, and Japan put sanctions on Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the LNG producing nations and LNG trading corporations are over-committed with European countries. They may be unable to enter into contracts with a nation such as Pakistan, whose economic position is uncertain, and LCs confirmations too high.

According to official sources, Argentina, which has a worse economy than Pakistan, recently inked a term deal at 15pc of the Brent on a prepayment basis. “As a result, we are hoping that LNG trading businesses will show up with reasonable offer rates for two portions of the tender.”

Pakistan now relies on LNG shipments under long-term agreements. It receives six cargoes per month from Qatar under a 15-year deal at 13.37pc of Brent, two cargoes from Qatar under a 10-year contract at 10.2pc of Brent, and one cargo from ENI under a 15-year arrangement at 12.14pc of Brent.