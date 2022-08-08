Bangladesh announces fuel price jumps by 51.7pc

Hundreds-of-thousands of Bangladeshis surrounded petrol stations around the nation after the government hiked prices by up to 52pc, the highest increase on record, due to increasing oil costs. At midnight on Friday, Dhaka stated that the price of gasoline will increase by 51.7pc and the price of diesel by 42.5pc. Nationwide, motorcycle riders flocked to gas stations in an effort to refuel before the price increase took effect. A few stations stopped selling, and there were intermittent demonstrations. Millions of the nation impoverished, who depend on diesel to power their vehicles and irrigation pumps for their farms, will be disproportionately affected by the price rises, according to protesters. Retailers in Sylhet attempted to enforce the new rates as soon as the increase was announced.