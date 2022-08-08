Russian official re-elected head of chess body FIDE

CHENNAI: A Russian former deputy premier was re-elected Sunday as head of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), its electoral chairman said, seeing off a Ukrainian challenger who said his position was untenable because of Moscow’s invasion.A total of 157 out of 179 national chess associations voted in India to re-elect ArkadyDvorkovich as FIDE president, said Roberto Rivello, the chair of the body’s electoral commission.Ukrainian grandmaster AndriiBaryshpolets won just 16 votes. There were five abstentions and one invalid vote.Numerous Russian officials have been hit with sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine in February, and Russian competitors have been banned by numerous international sports governing bodies.But Dvorkovich, 50, who served under President Vladimir Putin as deputy prime minister from 2012-2018 when he was elected FIDE president, has retained his position at the chess body.Baryshpolets told member countries before the vote in Chennai that Dvorkovich has “tremendous ties to the Russian government”.But Dvorkovich said that he took “a strong position of tragic events in Ukraine, as well as supported throughout the Council decisions regarding scaling down Russia’s involvement in FIDE”.