Nishioka stuns Rublev to book ATP Washington final with Kyrgios

WASHINGTON: Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka shocked eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev on Saturday to join Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios in reaching Sunday’s ATP and WTA Washington Open men’s final with straight-set triumphs.Nishioka, a 96th-ranked lefthander, stunned top seed Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in 80 minutes to book his first ATP final since 2020 at Delray Beach.Australia’s 63rd-ranked Kyrgios ousted Sweden’s 115th-ranked Mikael Ymer 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 and reached back-to-back tour-level finals for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old Aussie, who lost to Novak Djokovic last month in his first Grand Slam final, won the most recent of his six ATP titles at Washington in 2019.Nishioka, who won his only ATP title in 2018 at Shenzhen, hadn’t won a tour-level match since March when the week began but has taken five this week and will rise to at least 54th in Monday’s world rankings.He fired only 12 winners but took full advantage of Rublev’s 33 unforced errors and converted on 4-of-5 break points.

Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi, trying to end a nine-year WTA title drought at age 37, and 60th-ranked LiudmilaSamsonova will meet in the women’s final at the US Open tuneup.World number 37 Kanepi eliminated Australia’s Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1 while Samsonova routed China’s Wang Xiyu 6-1, 6-1.Rublev, thwarted in his bid for a 12th career title and fourth of the year, fell to 1-2 against Nishioka.Nishioka, 26, broke for a 3-1 lead, Rublev slamming his racquet to the court in frustration, and held through to claim the first set on his second ace.

After two exchanges of beaks in the second set, Nishioka broke to lead 5-4 and held to win when Rublev smashed a forehand long.Kyrgios won the last three points in his first-set tiebreaker and took the only break of the match on a passing forehand winner in the penultimate game, firing his 10th ace to win in 94 minutes.Kyrgios, who jumps to at least 42nd in Monday’s rankings, fired 28 winners with only 15 unforced errors and hit 71% of his first serves.Kanepi seeks her fifth career WTA title but her first since the 2013 Brussels Open. She won her only WTA hardcourt title at Brisbane in 2012.Samsonova, 23, won her only meeting with Kanepi in last year’s first round at Wimbledon. Samsonova is into her first WTA hardcourt final, having won her only prior final at last year’s German Open.