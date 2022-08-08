Stand against Yazidiyat

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Sunday said he will disclose his plan of action in the party’s power show in Islamabad ‘six days from now’ on Saturday to counter ‘fascism’. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Imran criticized the coalition government, saying a group of thieves had been brought into power through the US conspiracy.

The ex-premier said the country was under the rule of ‘Yazidiyat’, as a cabal of crooks was in power.

In a tweet, the former premier asked if people would not come out against it, as Kufis did despite knowing Holy Prophet’s (PHUB) grandson was on the right path. “Rule by a cabal of crooks and their handlers brought to power through US regime change conspiracy. Will our people bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge? On August 13, our Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa, I will announce our plan to counter this fascism,” he said in a tweet.

“The people of Kufa did not come out to lend support to him (the Holy Prophet’s grandson) for fear of Yazid and let this greatest tragedy of Islam to happen. Every era has its own Yazid. Will our people also bow their head before the conspiracy out of fear or as a nation, we will face this tough challenge,” he said in a statement.

The PTI chairman said he would announce in the real independence public meeting the strategy on how to deal with fascism on August 13.

The tweet has come only hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the “performers” who give an “Islamic touch” are now in need of a “legal touch”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader made the comments while responding to former minister Sheikh Rashid’s statement and added that “criminals” in the foreign funding case had been escaping the “legal touch” for the past eight years.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to take a legal action against Imran Khan, seeking his disqualification following the decision in the prohibited funding case by the ECP.