Govt only implementing ECP verdict against PTI

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said the implementation of the Election Commission’s verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case was underway.

“The decision in the PTI’s foreign funding case has been given, which is being implemented as per law,” she said in a news statement while reacting to the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s comments in the social media.

She said the PTI had been declared a “foreign-aided” party under the Political Parties Order 2002. Imran Khan had submitted a false affidavit to the ECP five times as per the decision. The PTI sought 51 adjournments, changed nine lawyers, and filed 11 petitions with the court regarding the foreign funding case, the minister observed.

She said, “All doors are closed for a foreign agent and foreign aided party in the law.”

The minister said the PTI was needed to submit a reply to the ECP where it failed to justify a single rupee of the funds received in the bank account. There was no need for any response now, she added. “The lies, fraud and drama of a foreign agent and foreign aided party must end,” she remarked. She said Imran Khan made a false case of 20kg heroine against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as he feared him. Imran Khan, out of his fear for Rana Sanaullah, left Islamabad on May 25 and hid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister added.