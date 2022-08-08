Belittling sacrifices of martyrs is ‘horrifying’

Expressing his displeasure, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the social media campaign aimed at belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of martyrs was horrifying. On his Twitter handle, Shehbaz observed that the self-righteous political narratives were poisoning the minds of the youth and spurring the hate speech. Expressing his worry, the prime minister questioned ‘Which way are we headed?” and stressed that the moment called for a deep reflection. After the army copter crash on August 1, certain political zealots and a section of social media activists, launched an abhorring and unacceptable campaign on popular social media platforms to advance their personal and political malice, which drew a strong reaction from the people belonging to all walks of life, political leadership and the state institutions. Earlier on Friday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the regretful social media campaign after unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 had caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and rank & file of the armed forces. The spokesperson said in a statement that the army condemned the highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign. “While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which was unacceptable and highly condemnable,” the spokesperson said. PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also condemned the hateful campaigns, saying the army had supported the public in times of distress and any propaganda being spread against it was intolerable. “Pakistan Army has sacrificed a lot in eradicating terrorism from the country and maintaining the peace,” he said. He further said the entire nation was deeply grieved and stood with the families of the martyred, adding that politicians should set aside their motives and show full solidarity with the army.