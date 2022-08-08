Martyrs’ vilification unacceptable

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Sunday condemned the malicious campaign on the social media ridiculing the sacrifices of the martyrs of chopper crash, saying the propaganda against the army was unacceptable. In a statement, the elderly politician said the Pakistan Army helped and served the nation in every calamity and difficult time. The army, he said, had been playing an important role and made sacrifices for restoration of law & order elimination of terrorism. “The entire nation equally shared the grief and sorrow of the families of the martyrs of Lasbela tragedy,” he said. Shujaat said everything was tolerable but the propaganda campaign against the PakistanArmy was unacceptable and intolerable. Shujaat said politicians should ignore their selfish reasons and stand by the army when it’s losing its ‘jawans’ while facilitating flood victims and safeguarding the nation. He added that politicians should keep the political issues and expediencies aside and make the propaganda campaign against the army a failure. The PML-Q chief also said that the entire country mourned the death of army officialsin the Lasbela incident and urged the politicians to leave behind their political interests and support the army.