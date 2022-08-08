Pakistan rejects Indian criticism on OIC’s Kashmir dispute stance

Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected the ludicrous comments and fallacious claims made by the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson regarding a statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a press release said, “India’s hubris in this regard is deplorable.”The spokesperson said, “OIC is the largest multilateral forum of Islamic countries representing more than 1.7 billion Muslims and have always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, who had suffered unspeakably from India’s over seven-decades long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.”

The OIC Secretariat, in a statement on August 5, had reiterated its stance over India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While perpetuating its tyranny and injustice, the spokesperson said India would not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming “socio-economic growth and development” in the IIOJK. “No amount of repetition would turn a falsehood into truth.”In the interest of justice as well as durable peace and security in South Asia, India must honour its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the spokesperson maintained. The spokesperson said it was “astounding to see an unabashed practitioner of ‘Hindutva’ accuse others of bigotry or communal agenda”.”Equally appalling is the audacity of an established serial violator of human rights and purveyor of state-terrorism, pointing accusing fingers towards others,” said FO.

It reminded New Delhi that OIC is the largest multilateral forum of Islamic countries that is the voice of over 1.7 billion Muslims, adding that the “OIC has always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people” in face of India’s seven-decades long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.”Jammu and Kashmir was never a part of India, and never will be. It is an internationally recognised “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India that has been under forcible and illegal Indian occupation since 1947,” said the spokesperson. Pakistan added that in the interest of justice, durable peace and security in South Asia, New Delhi must honour its commitment to Kashmiris and the world community by implementing the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.