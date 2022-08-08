Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karachi

Heavy rainfall, part of the new monsoon spell, lashed different parts of Karachi on Sunday. Intermittent light to moderate showers continue in different parts of the megacity since noon and the weather remained pleasant.

The highest rainfall in Karachi till 5pm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, 47mm, followed by Quaidabad with 43mm. Some 20mm rainfall was recorded at Jinnah Terminal while in other areas, the figure remained in single-digit. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted the new monsoon spell from August 8 till August 13. There was a forecast of intermittent showers and thunderstorms in Karachi.

According to reports, the current radar depicts rain bands over Northeast Karachi, Bahria Town and DHA city that is heading towards the main city areas and that moderate with isolated heavy rain and thundershowers would grip the city. The heavy showers soon moved to Gulshan-e-Hadeed and then to Malir, followed by Gulistan-e-Johar and Shah Faisal Colony. There were reports of water accumulating on roads and in streets, causing trouble to people who left their homes on Sunday.

The meteorological department report added that Karachi and other parts of Sindh could receive more rains till August 9 under the influence of the new monsoon currents that have entered the province and are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, in a warning to the public about the new monsoon spell, Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said people must avoid unnecessary travel. She said the federal cabinet has announced a monsoon emergency. “We have to make preparations for the new monsoon spell,” she said. “Citizens should not leave their homes unnecessarily.”