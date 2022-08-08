Mourners lead eighth Muharram processions across country

Thousands of mourners led the eighth Muharram processions across the country in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. Muharram processions will also be organized on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (today and tomorrow).

The Punjab government has decided to suspend cellular phone service today and tomorrow, while the Sindh government has banned pillion riding on motorcycles.

Karachi: In Karachi, the main 8th of Muharram procession started from Nishtar Park at 1:30pm and was to reach Hasina Iraniyan Imambargah through the following route: Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mahfil Shah Khorasan, MA Jinah Road, Mansfield Street, Priddy Street. Then again from MA Jinnah Road, Babai Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road, Old Napier Road, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Mumbai Bazara, Nawab Mohabbate Khanji Road and ending at Hasina Iraniyan Imam Bargah. Authorities closed roads and suspended the Green Line bus rapid transport service for three days.

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, a procession that began at Tando Mir Mahmood on Saturday arrived at Hyderabad’s Talab No. 3. It was to end at Tando Mir Mahmood. Islamabad: In the federal capital Islamabad, the procession of the 8th Muharram was to start at Jamiatul Murtaza in Sector G-4/9.

Stringent security measures have been put in place and participants will be allowed to join the procession only after undergoing extensive searches. The procession was to end at Imambargah Imam al-Sadiq in G-9/2.

Quetta: In Quetta, mourners led the 7th Muharram processions on Saturday under elaborate security measures. The authorities suspended cellular phone service in the area. The processions ended by Saturday night and authorities restored telephony services on Sunday.

Lahore Police has also completed preparations for security arrangements on Ashura Day. More than 10,000 police personnel, including 370 women personnel, will perform security duties on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. On the 10th of Muharram, 227 congregations will be organized while 47 processions will be held. The Punjab government also imposed ban on pillion riding during Ashura.

Furthermore, it has been decided to suspend the mobile service on the routes of the main processions on Ashura Day at specific times, adding that more than 21 teams of Elite, 21 of PRU and more than 26 teams of Dolphin Squad will patrol the security of the main processions. The program organizers have also been directed to ensure adherence to the code of conduct, route and timings.