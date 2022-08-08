Peshawar BRT services to be closed on 9th, 10th Muharram

The BRT services would remain closed on the 9th and 10th Muharram (today and tomorrow), while the district administration of Kohat has imposed a ban on pillion riding in view of the security measures. Spokesman for the BRT has confirmed the closing of the BRT service during the 9th and 10th of Muharram. Similarly, the district administration of Kohat, in view of the security of Muharram, imposed complete ban on pillion riding on motorcycles from 8th of Muharram to 10th of Muharram. The citizens of Kohat are requested to cooperate in view of the present situation. Mobile phone services will remain partially closed on 9th and 10th of Muharram in Peshawar, said an official of the police. He said, in view of security concerns, it has been decided to keep mobile phones switched off like every year in order to ensure security to the Muharram processions coming out from various localities by joining the main procession in Cantonment on 9th of Muharram and in City of 10th of Muharram.

The mourning procession will return to its Imambargah through its traditional routes and end for which special arrangements are being made for the security of the procession. Markets and bazaars have been closed in routes of the processions till 10th of Muharram due to the procession in interior city and heavy police force have been deployed on the procession routes.

Earlier, District Emergency Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer DI Khan Kamal Shah on late Saturday night paid a surprise visit to Station 33 to review rescue arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. Accompanied by other rescue officers including emergency officers Fazal Mananand Numan Khan, Kamal Shah interacted with staff at the station and directed them to take concrete measures for implementing the Muharram rescue plan in letter and spirit. The visiting officials were informed about all the ongoing rescue activities and told that rescue teams were fully geared up to effectively respond during emergency situations. District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah also urged people, police and all the government staff to fully cooperate with rescue teams to successfully deal with any emergency situation during Muharram.