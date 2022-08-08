Drive for removal of wild growth in Islamabad in full swing

The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removing wild growth and grass, which has grown as a result of recent rains. The wild bushes and shrubs not only disturb the natural beauty of Islamabad but also provide potential breeding sites for the growth of dengue larva, so these were being removed on priority and no laxity will be tolerated in that regard, Director General Environment Irfan Niazi told APP.

He said during the first phase the CDA teams were removing grass and bushes on main roads, particularly from green belts, median strips, and different ‘marakiz’, adding that the residential areas and streets would be cleaned at the end.

Labour and special grass cutting machines were being used to accomplish the task, he added. In that regard, special teams were formed, and their performance was being monitored on a daily basis.

To a query, he said the plantation drive was also underway and thousands of saplings of local plant species were planted in coordination with the climate change ministry and non-governmental organizations. “The work on beautification of the parks was also being done to provide visitors with a new joyful experience. We are also making efforts to further beautify Fatima Jinnah Park,” said the DG. The campaign to remove wild bushes and grass would continue in tandem with the drive to plant trees on roads and highways, he maintained.