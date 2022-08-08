373 new Covid cases reported in Punjab

As many as 373 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 516,040 and death toll 13,590 and recoveries 498,546. The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 16 in Rawalpindi,16 in Faisalabad, 23 in Multan, 01 in Kasur, 09 in Bahawalpur, 02 in Gujranwala, 08 in Hafizabad, 01 in Bhakkar, 03 in Bahawalnagar, 01 in Sheikhupura, 05 in Sialkot, 05 in Toba Tek Singh, 01 in Sahiwal, 05 in Jhang, 02 in Mianwali, 02 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 01 in Jhelum, 11 in Sargodha, 01 in Okara and 1 case was reported in Rahim Yar Khan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department so far conducted 11,708,760 tests for COVID-19. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. The healthcare department advised people to contact at 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus. It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been launched.