Balochistan govt condemns malicious campaign against state institutions

Spokesperson for Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Sunday strongly condemned the malicious campaign against the state institutions on social media, termed it baseless and fabricated. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she said the elements who had launched a campaign on social media against the security institutions over Lasbela helicopter crash incident were pursuing the agenda of enemies.

She said national heroes were martyred in helicopter crash whose sacrifices would never be forgotten and all the people of Balochistan would stand with Pakistan army on this occasion of grief. Talking about the no gate-keeping process of information on social media, she said that instead of sharing random news on social media, every Pakistani should confirm the information first before sharing it on any forum.

Conveying the message of Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo she said Pakistan was facing great internal and external challenges which needed to be address through national unity and harmony.

She said that CM Balochistan was ready to become a bridge between all political parties of Pakistan for national consensus as it was the need of hour to unite the whole nation on a same page.