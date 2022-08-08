Nation kicks off preparations to celebrate 76th Independence Day

The nation kicked off preparations to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with traditional zeal and fervor. As the arrival of Independence Day nears, the government has begun decorating buildings and highways of the city with green flags. Citizens of the country are gearing up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day or 75 birth anniversary of their country with great enthusiasm. The purchase of clothes, dresses, and bangles in the national flag color have also seen an uptick. Vendors, who have set up special stalls to sell Independence Day paraphernalia, have expressed happiness over an increase in income as children throng to buy stuff.

A spring of green flags can be seen hoisted on every important road including the main highways of the federal capital – the Expressway and also the Ninth Avenue.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), elaborated programs are being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations. In Muzaffarabad, the AJK’s capital city, a major flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House where AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. In Mirpur, the flag hoisting ceremony will be hosted at Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14 morning where the national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the day. A grand seminar will also be held under the Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur in its main city campus on August 14 morning.