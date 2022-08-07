Prince Charles of Luxembourg’s grandson to star in BBC drama

The grandson of late Prince Charles of Luxembourg, Louis Cunningham is set to star in a new BBC drama. The real-life royal family member will be seen helming a leading role in the upcoming drama series Marie Antoinette. The 24-year-old royal, was previously appeared in Netflix’s Bridgerton, will play Louis XVI in the eight-part series, which has been created and written by Deborah Davis. Meanwhile, Emilia Schule, Oscar Lesage, Jasmine Blackborow and Jack Archer will also be seen starring in the series. The drama revolves around the story of queen Marie Antoinette who left Austria at the age of 14 to marry the Dauphin of France. Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC, told Daily Mail: “Marie Antoinette possesses an enduring fascination and Deborah Davis has a very singular vision for her story. “We are truly delighted to be bringing this ambitious project to BBC Two and iPlayer.”