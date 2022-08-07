Pakistan, Cambodia to promote B2B ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) led processes in the Asia Pacific and extended Pakistan’s support for the Cambodian Presidency of ASEAN.

The foreign minister held a meeting with the Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonnon on the sidelines of the 29th ARF Ministerial Meeting, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined the critical importance of ARF for regional security and expressed Pakistan’s continued commitment to ARF.

He also expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance its engagement with ASEAN. The foreign minister congratulated his counterpart on successfully hosting the 29th ARF Ministerial Meeting and appreciated the hospitality extended to the Pakistan delegation.

The two foreign ministers also discussed regional issues of mutual interest. They appreciated the friendly ties between Pakistan and Cambodia and expressed their determination to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation. The foreign ministers also agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and engagement between the two countries and to promote business-to-business ties.