FTSE 100 dented by Wall St losses

Britain’s FTSE 100 closed lower on Friday as Wall Street slipped after strong jobs data raised fears about faster US interest rate hikes, but a weakening pound helped the UK blue-chip index log its third consecutive week of gains. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.1pc, with shares in WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, falling 8.8pc after its annual sales outlook failed to excite investors expecting stronger forecasts. The midcaps index finished down 0.5pc as the global mood soured after a solid US jobs report for July bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to press ahead with interest rate hikes.