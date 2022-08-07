Pakistan’s medal count in CWG 2022 rises to seven

Pakistani wrestlers Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad bagged silver and bronze medals for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Tahir lost to India’s Naveen in Men’s Freestyle 74kg wrestling event to finish with a silver medal, while Asad defeated New Zealand’s Suraj Singh within 55 seconds to win a bronze medal in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg category.

Sharif fell short of Naveen’s counter-attacks as his arch-rival bagged nine straight technical points to bag gold. He joined his compatriots Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar to bag a silver medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Meanwhile, Asad was brilliant with his grip as he rattled Singh by gripping him from his legs and rolled him out of the mat to gain 10 points. Asad got his hands on a bronze medal as the final score read 11-0.

The Pakistani wrestler lost his semi-final to Indian counterpart Kumar Ravi. This was Pakistan’s third bronze in ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

The wrestler Inayatullah (62kg) and Judoka Hussain Shah previously bagged bronze medals in the multi-sports event. Six wrestlers participated in Commonwealth Games 2022 out of them five won medals whereas Tayab Raza was to compete in Bronze medal match in Men’s Freestyle 90kg category. Friday [August 5] was the day when Pakistan’s wrestlers – Zaman Anwar, Inam Butt and Inayatullah – won medals and brought happiness to the faces of Pakistanis. Inayatullah won a Bronze medal for the country after outclassing his Scottish rival, Ross Connelly, in the Men’s Free Style 65 kg Wrestling event. He won the contest on the basis of technical superiority after three minutes and 59 seconds. Secondly, star wrestler Inam Butt clinched a Silver medal after he lost the final against his Indian opponent, Punia, in Men’s Freestyle 86kg event.

The third medal came from Pakistani wrestler Zaman Anwar, who secured Silver medal after the final of the Men’s Freestyle 125 kg event. He lost the match to Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi by 2-9 after an intense fight.

Earlier this week, Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt won the gold medal for the country with a historic lift of 405kg – a Commonwealth record. Butt received a lot of praise from his country’s people including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan’s first medal came from judoka Shah Hussain Shah who bagged the Bronze medal earlier this week. He outperformed his South African opponent in the 90kg category – his first ever 90kg event as he always played in the 100kg category.