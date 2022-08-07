The last few months have seen the top brass military leadership going to great pains to deny reports of interference with democratic processes. A news conference here and a press statement here were dropped in a bid to quash malicious rumours about its intentions.

However, it seems that enough is enough. The regretful social media campaign after what went down as a national tragedy on August 1 was the last nail, which prompted the media wing to step forward, put hands up in the air and proclaim, not any more. Going by the confessional statement of a warrior whose tweets kickstarted hashtags denouncing the entire institution, the retaliation has already begun. The military has been bristling at criticism over its perceived role in the run-up to the parliamentary vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan for quite some time now. The air is abuzz with rumours of the former ruling party trying to turn the screws so that it can again be in the good graces of powers that be.

However, defence sources proclaim they have all the evidence of the boardroom talks on these smear campaigns. The PTI’s ex-office bearer might not have taken any names in his very public apology but putting two and two together is not that hard of a nut to crack for even the simplest of beings, let alone the highly-equipped intelligence wing of a formidable force. What becomes of these tricks, which now make no distinction between the living and the dead, and their bearing on the back and forth between the much-beloved Mr Khan and Pakistan’s powerful military leadership is for time to unwrap and the political elite to crack.

Still, the crowd is definitely in his favour and he might succeed in bending the arc once again. That said, no political play should come at the sanctity of an institution every Pakistani holds so dear. Not so long ago, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa had remarked, “Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between army and population won’t be tolerated.” And as one party after the other queues up to malign this relationship just because its leaders did not get their piece of the pie, the dire consequences of fanning flames that can well-engulf the only remaining credible pillar of the state should be well-considered. This is not to say that Mr Khan or any of his top leadership might have had a hand in dealing such ugly cards but issuing a note of condemnation at the abuse hurled at the establishment–who he has repeatedly called more important for Pakistan than even himself–might be a much-needed olive branch. *