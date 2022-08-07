The Escalation Begins

There, you have it. True to its word, the People’s Republic of China has responded to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial, and ill-advised, trip to Taiwan by seriously increasing the temperature in the region. Already, Taiwan is complaining that Chinese fighter jets and warships are rehearsing attacks on the small island; as if that is a surprise. Washington is issuing the usual statements about China’s “irresponsible behaviour” but these aren’t usual times, and they will first have to overcome internal fissures caused by the trip before the world’s sole superpower can take a tough position on the matter.

The fact is that everybody in the US government, including the military, CIA and even the White House, advised Pelosi against the trip. This, after all, was hardly the best time for the ageing Democratic to prove her anti-China credentials. The Americans have already been struggling to keep China from arming Russia’s army with drones, and other equipment, that it desperately needs to keep the upper hand in the Ukraine war. And news reports from the region indicate that China might have finally agreed, but then Pelosi upset the whole apple cart. And now tensions are set to rise not just in the South China Sea, but also in eastern Europe.

Thus, one of the so-called jewels of American democracy has just become one of its biggest problems as well. It’s pretty clear, from the tariff wars of the Trump era to renewed threats in Biden’s time, that Washington and Bejing are set on a collision course sometime in the not-too-distant future. That’s bad news for the rest of the world, especially this region, and it is going to give countries like Pakistan some very difficult options. Already, Islamabad backed China’s stance on the Pelosi trip, but at great risk because we need Uncle Sam’s goodwill for our business with the IMF and other lenders whether we like it or not.

And now that the escalation has begun, it will not be very long before we find out for sure whether we can keep a fine balance or if we will have to swing one way or the other. *