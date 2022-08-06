AIOU delegation visits Indonesian education ministry

A delegation of professors from Allama Iqbal Open University held separate meetings with high officials of the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Hassan, the other day. According to the AIOU, the Pakistani delegation was led by the Director, International Collaboration and Exchange office, AIOU, Dr. Zahid Majeed. Dr. Zahid briefed the ministry officials that Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum wanted to further improve and strengthen the academic cooperation with Indonesian universities and the purpose of our visit with VC, AIOU is to further increase the academic cooperation with the universities here.