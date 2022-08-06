Imran decision to contest by-elections on 9 seats illogical: PML-N

Following acceptance of 11 resignations of PTI lawmakers by the Speaker National Assembly (NA) and election schedule by the Election Commission, the decision of Imran Khan to contest by-elections in nine constituencies was being considered as an irrational approach by the political observers and raised many questions on election laws.

The decision of Imran Khan, who enjoyed absolute powers in centre for nearly four years and his party was ruling in Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa, to contest by-elections on 9 NA constituencies including four in KP simultaneously being considered illogical and waste of energy, besides raised questions on the country’s election laws.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, PMLN spokesman and member provincial assembly told APP that decision of Imran to contest by-election from nine seats had exposed his doubled standard politics and disregards for his political workers.

He said Imran Khan decision had exposed his nervousness after the verdict of Election Commission, which testified that PTI took huge foreign funds from prohibited sources.

Wali questioned that how Imran Khan would face people of Pakistan after he was declared a certified liar following submission of fake documents to the ECP. “I asked how a foreign funded party would protect the country and people’s interest.”

Wali said that disqualification of Imran under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution was imminent after ECP verdict.

Rather to help flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, he said Imran Khan was trying to raise his dwindling popularity and diverting people attention from ECP verdict.

He said Imran cannot mislead masses any more on early election demands as he had neither dissolved Punjab and KP assemblies nor was allowing his party workers to contest by-elections.

Professor Dr Khursheed Ahmad of the International Relations Department, University of Peshawar said that it’s quite abnormal to contest by-elections on nine parliamentary seats simultaneously by a political leader in the country.

“Imran’s decision has raised several questions regarding elections laws, ongoing political situation, personalization of politics, general competence, people trust, heroism and above all, the bipartisan trends,” he told APP.

Dr Khursheed questioned that if a political leader doesn’t value the current parliament for power during its last year and tendered collective resignations then why he was contesting by-elections on nine seats of NA at a time when general election was nearer.

He said by supposedly winning many seats (which seems impossible) in by-elections and then quitting would serve no purpose but the wastage of time and resources of Govt, ECP and political workers.

Raising questions about elections laws, he said that why the election law permits a person to contest from several constituencies in a time and resignations of only 11 MMAs are accepted if 135 have tendered their.

He asked that why the Election Commission couldn’t dissolve the personalization of politics like that of India and somehow Bangladesh and why not a parliament tenure is rationally fixed to correspond to people changed mood.