Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad strike as Pakistan claim two more medals in wrestling

BIRMINGHAM: Wrestler Muhammad Sharif Tahir bagged

silver medal for Pakistan in the final of the 74-kilogramme Freestyle category at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. He lost 9-0 to India’s Naveen in the final, who won through a victory by point, without any point scored by Tahir. Tahir reached the finals after beating his opponent – New Zealand’s Cole Hawkins – 11-0 through a victory by technical superiority, without any point scored by the latter. He joined his compatriots Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar to bag silver medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Another Pakistan wrestler Ali Asad bagged bronze medal for Pakistan after defeating New Zealand’s Suraj Singh within 55 seconds to win bronze medal in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg category. Asad was brilliant with his grip as he rattled Singh by gripping him from his legs and rolled him out of the mat to gain 10 points. Asad got his hands on bronze medal as the final score read 11-0. The Pakistani wrestler lost his semi-final to Indian counterpart Kumar Ravi. This was Pakistan’s third bronze in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The wrestler Inayatullah (62kg) and Judoka Hussain Shah previously bagged bronze medals in the multi-sports event. Six wrestlers participated in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and out of them five won medals.