Karan Johar asks Kareena who won’t be invited to Shahid’s party

Koffee with Karan season 7 has been the talk of the town ever since it began.

The show has always had a massive fan following and the 7th season returned after a wait of two years. The seventh season has impressed the audience already and the latest episode of the show left everyone surprised.

Kareena also spoke about how she manages her relationships and about her bond with Saif Ali Khan’s kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. She also spoke about how Saif and how the actor manages his time with his kids.

She said, “Sometimes, if he wants to have time alone, like a coffee or get an hour or two with Sara, he always tells me and he will be like I’m sitting with her, I’m going to be alone, I’m going to chill. I want to give her that particular time. They have been on holidays together.

I think it’s so important for their bond.”