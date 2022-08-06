Sonya Hussyn wins hearts with latest video

Actress Sonya Hussyn’s impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks put her on the radar as one of the most sought-out actresses in Pakistan. While the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is undoubtedly a charismatic diva, it seems the 31-year-old star is also a hard-core foodie but a fitness enthusiast who often diets. Sharing a video of herself, Sonya shared a fun video where she shared the happiness and aftermath of a strict diet. We all know losing weight is a tedious task and definitely torture for the foodies. The Ishq Zehnaseeb actress was a visual representation of everyone whose diet just ended and her amusing commentary while giving a sneak peek of delicious food is not to be missed. On the work front, Sonya Hussyn has been working in Mor Moharan, Aiza Awan in Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Shehzad Sheikh in Mere Humnasheen.