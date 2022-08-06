Monsoon rain spell continues in Karachi and Lahore

Parts of Karachi and Lahore were hit by a new monsoon season on Saturday, flooding low-lying areas and interfering with daily life.

The top regions of the country are being penetrated by monsoon currents. The western and upper regions of the nation are also being affected by a westerly wave.

Parts of Karachi have been experiencing rain since early morning. During the current monsoon in Karachi, the Met Office anticipated torrential rains.

Even the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office in Lahore was flooded as a result of the rain. Rainwaters have caused several low-lying places to become inundated.

Sunday is expected to be hot and muggy across most of the nation, according to the Met Office.

However, higher Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan are predicted to see rain, wind, and thundershowers. In a few locations in lower Sindh and north Balochistan, rain, wind, and thundershowers are predicted. During this time, isolated significant falls are also anticipated in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and higher Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, the majority of the nation has experienced hot, humid weather. However, there were isolated instances of rain, wind, and thundershowers in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Kasur 56, Sialkot (City 17, Airport 04), Attock, Hafizabad 13, Gujrat 08, Lahore (Airport 08, Mughalpura 07, Tajpura, Nishter Town 04, Shahi Qila 03, Samanabad, Johar Town, City 02, WASA office, Gulshan-e-Ravi & Iqbal Town 01), Narowal 04, Islamabad (Gorla 02), Jhelum 02, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar 01, Sindh: Chachro 55, Nagarparkar 43, Diplo 31, Mithi 26, Dahli, Chhor 18, Badin 17, Hyderabad 16, Mohenjodaro, Larkana 15, Mirpurkhas 12, Islamkot 09, Tando Jam 06, Kaloi 05, Jacobabad 05, Thatta 02, Balochistan: Lasbella 15, Zhob 13, Kohlu 05, Barkhan, Ziarat 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 06 and Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 04.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Dalbandin 43, Nokkundi 42 and Jacobabad 41