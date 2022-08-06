Zawahiri killing in US strike; Question is whether Pakistan’s airspace was allowed to be used to not, asks Fawad

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday questioned whether Pakistan’s airspace was the “issue” and asked for a formal response from ministries after Ayman Al Zawahiri, the leader of Al Qaeda, was killed in a US drone strike.

The former minister reportedly made reference to previous comments made on the subject by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar DG ISPR. The DG ISPR ruled out the notion in a brief phone interview with Geo News last night, stating that there was no doubt of Pakistani soil being utilised for “such a purpose.”

In a tweet today, Chaudhry wrote: “The question is whether Pakistan’s airspace was allowed to be used to not.”

افغانستان کے ڈرون حملے میں پاکستان کی زمین استعمال ہونے کا سوال نہیں ہے سوال یہ ہے کہ پاکستان کی فضاء استعمال کرنے کی اجازت دی گئ یا نہیں؟ بار بار یہ بیان کہ پاکستان کی سرزمین استعمال نہیں ہوئ غیر واضع بات ہے متعلقہ وزارتوں کو وضع بیان جاری کرنا ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 6, 2022

“Repetitive statements on Pakistan’s land not being used are unclear,” Chaudhry continued, stressing that relevant ministries would have to issue a formal statement over the matter.