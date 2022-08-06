KARACHI: Heavy rain and loadshedding expected in Karachi today. Karachi is likely to receive moderate to light rain on Saturday, the Met Office said as the monsoon spell will continue till August 11 in the city.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the current monsoon spell will remain in the city for a week and within the next few days, another monsoon spell will enter the city which could result in heavy downpour in the city.

Karachi is once again suffering from prolonged spans of unannounced power outages amid hot weather as the main power provider of the city has failed to meet the city’s electricity consumption needs.

K-Electric has again begun to carry out unannounced loadshedding in the port city. Different areas of the metropolis, including Federal B. Area, are facing six hours of unannounced loadshedding.

Light to Moderate Rains likely in Karachi from today till Wednesday.

Then Heavier Rains Expected to start from Thursday into Sunday.Urban Flooding Likely.#BreakingNews #KarachiRains @SindhGovt1 @jnmet @WMO — Weather Of Karachi- WOK (@KarachiWok) August 6, 2022

Heavy rain and loadshedding expected in Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has released data for July rainfall across the country with Karachi receiving 606mm showers during the entire month.

According to the data released by the Met Office, the country received 181 percent more than normal rainfall during the last month, breaking the record of most rainfalls in the country after 1961.

It said that Balochistan recorded 450 percent more rainfall than the usual rains as compared to Sindh province which recorded 308 percent above normal rainfall. Karachi’s PAF Masroor Base recorded the most rainfall with 606mm.

August weather outlook

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall in August this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook Overall, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan may receive slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during August 2022.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

“Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas, riverine floods can’t be ruled out,” according to the weather department.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin,” the PMD said in its weather outlook.

Sufficient water will be available for irrigation and power sectors during the forecast month owing to the wet spell.