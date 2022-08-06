PKR gains Rs2.11 against dollar in interbank market

The rupee, which has been gaining against the dollar for more than a week, continued to rise in the interbank market on Friday. The rupee has been falling steadily since July 15, reaching a record low of 239.94 on July 28. However, it has shifted gears since July 29 and its value has climbed by Rs14.15 as of yesterday (Aug 4). The most significant increase occurred on Wednesday (Aug 3), when the rupee gained Rs9.59, or 4.19pc, in a single day. The rupee’s significant rise has brought exchange rate stability, as currency dealers believe that the changes would be less unpredictable than in July, when the greenback gained more than 13pc versus the local currency in a single month.