Gold price decline by Rs1,300 to Rs141,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,300 per tola and was sold at Rs141,900 on Friday against sale at Rs143,200 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs1,115 and was sold at Rs121,656 against its sale at Rs122,771 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs111,518 against its sale at Rs112,540, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram tola silver remained constant at Rs1620 and Rs1388.88 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was sold at $1788 against its sale at $1787, the association reported.