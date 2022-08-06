Salman Khan refused to buy Mannat?

Salman Khan revealed in an interview that he was offered to buy what is now Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, before Shah Rukh bought it, however, he declined because of his father.

In a recent interview with journalist Faridoon Sharyar, Salman was asked about the one thing of Shah Rukh that he wishes he had.

To this, the Dabangg star replied: “That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come to me first when I had just started…”

“My dad said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house)?” Salman then quipped: “I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”

Shah Rukh resides in Mannat, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, with his wife Gauri Khan and three kids, sons Aryan and AbRam Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan.