Taapsee to entice fans like never before in ‘Dobaaraa’

Dobaaraa, a new-age thriller by Ekta R. Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, has an exciting teaser that only serves as the start of the thrilling journey into its enigmatic world.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and who in recent time have become one of the most bankable actress in Bollywood.

The actress who has been part of the movies which are content rich and unique will be seen in a completely new avatar.

The audience will get to experience the actress unravelling a bizarre plot and heightening the suspense of the movie is her double role personality.

The movie will take the main character through her past and present to solve the mysteries around her.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division of Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose and is directed by renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The writer of the movie is Nihit Bhave, who has previously written episodes of the extremely popular Netflix web series ‘The Sacred Games’ and has written another of Anurag’s movies, ‘Choked’.

The movie will be released in theatres on the 19th of August.