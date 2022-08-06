Katy Perry has a message for Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom about Pete Davidson

Orlando Bloom may be wide awake after viewing Katy Perry’s latest TikTok. On Aug. 4, the American Idol judge took to the social media platform to play an innocent game of MASH, which aims to predict your future life.

When playing, users discover the house, car, number of kids and lover they could have sooner rather than later. No problem, right? For Katy, she discovered a castle, Tesla and six kids are in her future. As for her lover, it’s none other than Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.

“No offense @Kim Kardashian” she wrote on TikTok as Cyn’s “House with a View” played in the background.

For the record, Katy and Orlando appear stronger than ever as they raise 23-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. In fact, the “Dark House” singer playfully reacted to her fiancé’s carousel of shirtless workout videos on July 31.

“Babe where did you put the cortisone cream,” she commented. “I have a heat rash.” As for Kim Kardashian, she’s making long distance work with Pete as they continue to grow their relationship. Earlier this week, a source shared insight into how the pair is making it work as Pete films a movie in Australia.

“When they are apart, they are in constant communication,” the source told E! News. “They FaceTime consistently” and are “always getting quick phone calls in when they can.”

It also doesn’t hurt that Pete is always making Kim laugh with his sense of humor. “He truly makes her day when they talk,” the same insider said. “She is still smitten over him and it just works for her.”

With a love like this, these California Gurls don’t need MASH to tell them the future looks bright.