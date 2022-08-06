Raiders welcome McDaniels with win over Jags to open NFL pre-season

WASHINGTON: The Las Vegas Raiders opened new coach Josh McDaniels’ tenure with a 27-11 victory on Thursday in the first game of the NFL pre-season. The annual Hall of Fame Game exhibition opener provided both teams the first opportunity to test schemes, analyze personnel and see how they perform against a rival ahead of next month’s start to the 2022 NFL campaign. The matchup was played at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, adjacent to the museum where past NFL greats are memorialized. The game marked the debut of Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who was hired in February after a year away from the NFL following five seasons coaching the Philadelphia Eagles, including a 2018 Super Bowl victory. For McDaniels, a long-time New England Patriots assistant coach and Denver Broncos head coach from 2009-10, his first game guiding the Raiders ended with a win in his Ohio hometown.