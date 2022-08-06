UMT inaugurates medical center

The inauguration ceremony of the University Medical Center (UMC) was held at the Health Sciences Campus of the University of Management and Technology (UMT). President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Dr. Naushaba Hasan, Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Director HR Brigadier (R) Naveed Zaman, GM Marketing Ahmer Shehzad, Registrar Saleem Atta, Director Health Sciences Campus Dr. Mehwish Niaz, senior faculty & staff members including students participated in the event.

The event was inaugurated by President UMT Ibrahim Murad through a ribbon-cutting ceremony. After that, he visited the medical center along with the doctors and staff, talked to the patients who came for treatment and took their opinions about the treatment facilities.

Addressing the attendees Ibrahim Murad said that it was the dream of Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed) that along with the provision of education, hospital facilities should also be provided for the good cause of health, not only for the UMT family but also for other community members.

Ibrahim Murad expressed that the purpose of building a medical center is not to earn money but to serve humanity. He added that we have signed an agreement with an American company under which they will offer comprehensive funding so we can provide state-of-the-art diagnostic services.

UMT is considered one of the best universities in Pakistan due to the facilities it provides to its students, staff and faculty, said Mr. Murad.

Director UMT Health Sciences Campus Dr. Mehwish Niaz while expressing her views said that the credit for today’s successful initiative goes to President UMT Ibrahim Murad who took this initiative for the UMT family and people living nearby at a very minimal cost.