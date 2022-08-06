Pakistan to always stand by Kashmiris: CAS

Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS) Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Friday said Pakistan would always stand by its Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for legitimate freedom movement.

On the completion of three years of illegitimate revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), contriving demographic changes and continued military siege by India in gross violation of human rights, the Air Chief in his message has expressed his resolve to stand with brave and resilient people of IIOJK in their peaceful struggle against Indian oppression, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release said.

In his message, he said that for the sake of fairness, justice and human dignity, it was imperative that the international community should come forward with practical steps that would force India to reverse its present course against the Kashmiri people.

“India must realize that martyrdom of each Kashmiri and destruction of each Kashmiri house would only further strengthen the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom from Indian occupation,” the CAS said.

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir marks across northern Sindh: The district administration Sukkur here on Friday organized a rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir all over the country including Sindh.

The rally, led by Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed, started from its office and concluded at Sukkur Press Club.Siren was sounded before the start of the rally while one-minute silence was also observed. A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The DC Sukkur, while addressing the rally participants, said the whole nation was celebrating the day with fervour.

He paid rich tribute to the continuous struggle of Kashmiris against Indian subjugation and declared that Kashmiris live in the hearts of the Pakistanis. “We cannot forget them and will continue to side with them,” he added.In Khairpur, rallies were also taken out in connection with Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir. The central rally organised by the district administration started from Umbrella Chowk. The participants marched through court road, outside Press Club.

The procession concluded at Maryam chowk. Signboards were installed at the starting and ending points respectively.