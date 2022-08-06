Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal with pledge to continue freedom struggle

People of internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir State on Friday observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to condemn the unlawful, forced and immoral annexation of the disputed Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state by the fascist Indian government three years ago this day in 2019.

The third anniversary of the bleak August 05, 2019 day was observed as ‘Siege of Kashmir Day’ with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations to express severe indignation against Delhi’s sinister action of revoking special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state.

One minute silence was adopted with sirens blown at 9.00 in the morning to pray for the upholding of the status of the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the sake of the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian manacles.

Mass anti-India protest rallies and processions all over the State to strongly denounced the completion of two years of military siege in the Indian occupied Jau Kashmir territory.

The speakers while addressing the rallies strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities and draw the world attention towards continued repressions and military siege in occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas said on this occasion while reiterating Kashmiris firm and unequivocal stance that they would never accept any unwarranted and unlawful Indian decision on Kashmir revoking special status of the disputed State against their wishes and aspirations.

Both the top AJK leaders have expressed satisfaction over Pakistan government’s firm stance projecting the Kashmir issue aggressively to expose the Indian nefarious design the world over.

The solidarity rally was largely attended by representatives of all segments of the civil society, leaders of all political parties, representatives of APHC, besides large number of general public. They highly appreciated the valor and courage of the people facing continual military siege and communication lockdown for the last three years.

Besides several AJK cabinet ministers, members of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, representatives of APHC, leaders of the Political parties and representatives of civil society were also present on this occasion.

A large number of people from all walks of life staged sit-in at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani chowk in the state capital town.

On the call of the governments of Pakistan and AJ&K protest rallies and processions in all the AJK district and tehsil headquarters of the state remained the hallmark of the day to condemn the illegal and immoral actions of the Indian government.

Mass anti-India protest rallies and processions were taken out at all small and major cities and towns across the liberated territory including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and all nine district headquarters including Mirpur, Rawalakot, Bhimbher, Kotli, Neelam valley, Bagh, Jhelum valley, Haveili and Palandri to express indignation against the above unilateral Indian action stabbing the special status of the disputed IIOJK this day last year at the gun point – denying all international norms and commitments.

In the lake city of Mirpur, a mass anti-India rally of the people from all segments of the local civil society including business community members, lawyers, journalists, government employees of various institutions and students was staged from the District Court premises under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) led by the elders of the NEOC including Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal, ADC [General) Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, AC Muneer Qureshi, Business community elders and leaders of all other segments of the civil society.

Speakers on this occasion while addressing the rally drew the attention of the UN Secretary General towards the change of the status of occupied Kashmir which, the resolution declared, is a blatant violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue, international laws, norms and commitments besides the bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.

The rally urged upon the United Nations to immediately move for ensuring early grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir State in line with its resolutions on Kashmir granting the birth right to Kashmiris to decide about their destiny without further loss of time for the sake of everlasting peace the world over in general and south Asia in particular.

Speakers called upon Indian government to release all political leaders and activists who have been languishing in different detention centers and allow the visit of all United Nations human rights mission and special representatives of OIC Secretary General in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They urged upon the world body to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and grant the Kashmiris their basic right to self-determination without further loss of time.