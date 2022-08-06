Saad directs Pakistan Railways to deliver relief to flood victims free of charge

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over a high-level meeting at Railway Headquarters Lahore. In the meeting, he were briefed on the steps taken by the Railways to provide ration and medical aid to flood-affected areas in Balochistan.

The federal minister directed the officers to deliver relief to the flood victims free of charge. Saad Rafiq directed the CEO Railways that the medical teams of Pakistan Railways should reach all the affected divisions to assist the district administration.

Following the directions of the Federal Minister, the Railway Administration dispatched teams to set up relief camps in Jhal Magsi, Qila Abdullah and Nushki. Similarly, railway teams at Kan Mehtarzai and Osta Mohammad are on-call to assist the district administration.

For effective delivery of aid to the flood victims, work has been started to install collection points at Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore stations. At these places, philanthropists and welfare organizations will be able to provide aid which will be delivered free of cost to the flood victims.

The railway teams have been directed to be in constant touch with the district administration of Sindh and Balochistan and PDMA. Railway scouts are also included in the railway teams to assist the administration.

GM Welfare Shoaib Adil has been appointed as the focal person of the flood relief operation who can be contacted on his number 03008386753.

To show solidarity with the flood victims, all railway officers of grades 17 to 22 will contribute one day’s salary to the flood relief fund.

The Federal Minister of Railways directed the officers to provide full support of the Railways to the District Administration in the flood relief operation. He said that he will personally supervise and also participate in the campaign.