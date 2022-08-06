Pelosi’s visit ‘unwarranted’ provocation: Mushahid

Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Senate of Pakistan, termed the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Taiwan region “an unnecessary and unwarranted provocation”.

According to Gwadar Pro, he stated this during a webinar organized by the Pakistan-China Institute and Academy of Contemporary China & World Studies.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that such a high-level visit by an American official violates the One-China Policy agreed by the United States and the People’s Republic of China in the Shanghai Communiqué.

“Such provocations have the potential to destabilize Asia and generate a new type of confrontation, something Asia cannot afford in these challenging times,” he said and added that Pakistan is firmly committed to the One-China Policy and to preserving, promoting and protecting the strategic partnership with China.Mushahid Hussain termed Belt and Road Initiative as the twenty-first century’s most important development and diplomatic initiative.

He said that CPEC, BRI’s flagship undertaking, is progressing admirably since it has modernized the nation’s infrastructure and raised the socioeconomic standing of its citizens.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reaffirmed its strong commitment to the “One-China” Policy and firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Though the economic crunch has made Pakistan soften its stance on many international and regional issues, its commitment towards China is unequivocal, uncompromising, and unflinching and that is not subject to any sort of pressure.

One more thing needs to be made clear. Pakistan-China relations are strategic while Pakistan-US ties are tactical. Pakistan’s relationship with China is based on mutual interests and mutual benefit. The US, on the other hand, uses its relationship with countries to its own advantage.

The visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has triggered off tensions in and around the Taiwan Strait and would have far-reaching implications.

This is an act of blatant provocation challenging the sovereignty of the world’s second biggest economic and military power. The ill-planned visit only reflected its arrogance and its spite intention to infringe upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While the world is still assessing and examining the objectives of the visit, one can understand that the US plans to provoke China and test its resolve in defending its geographical boundaries and sovereignty.

This visit may further destabilise the already polarised Asian region. This also proves that the arrogance of the US is touching new heights. China till date has given a measured response showcasing its maturity in the international arena and strong resolve to defend its sovereignty.

It is heartening to note that Beijing has refused to be lured into the US trap.

Nancy’s visit also reflects the hidden frustration of the Biden administration after the failure of its policy to mobilise the world against Russia in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine war.

It is also clear that the overarching long-term objective of the US is to throw the Asia region into turmoil, which is the fastest developing region in the world.

Perhaps the US policymakers want the Asia Pacific to suffer so that the rise of China could be slowed down.

However, the US policymakers need to realize the fact that China cannot be isolated and its development cannot be slowed down as China has enlarged its influence across the world especially in the developing countries.

Pakistan, Russia and North Korea have issued strong statements to express solidarity with China, opposing Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

Contrary to what Pelosi has said in Taiwan, in 1971, the US affirmed to China that it would pursue new principles with regard to the Taiwan question, which include: the United States would acknowledge that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of China, and the U.S. side would not support any “Taiwan independence” movement.

In the August 17 Communique released in 1982, the US reiterates that it has no intention of infringing on Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity, or interfering in China’s internal affairs, or pursuing a policy of ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’.

Four decades have passed, and the US failed to honor its commitments. The US policymakers need to acknowledge the fact that there is a world beyond America.

They must know that power has a shelf life and the US is exhausting it. Cracks are already emerging and the US imperialism is imploding. It would soon be no more in a position to invade and steal the resources of the developing and sovereign nations at will. The war against humanity must come to an end.