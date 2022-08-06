30-day ultimatum

The PTI on Friday issued a one-month ultimatum to the coalition government to dissolve the assemblies and once again announced a rally in Islamabad, a private TV channel reported. Holding a press conference in Islamabad, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party does not trust any decision made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and does not believe in the existing process of elections either. “Within the next 48 hours, the party will announce the date for yet another massive rally in the federal capital,” he said, adding that during the gathering, the PTI will issue an ultimatum to the coalition government to announce the date for the election. Fawad Chaudhry said that the ECP seems in a hurry to act against Imran Khan. He said that the PTI was not ready to give more than one month to the current government and will press for fresh elections by holding the public rally. “If this government did not announce elections, it must prepare for the next measure to be taken by the PTI,” said Fawad in a veiled reference to agitation. He said allowing the government more time for the announcement of fresh elections would mean more financial destruction of the country. Fawad Chaudhry also said the PTI was not ready to contest elections under the current ECP and it was demanding the resignations of the chief election commissioner and other members. He also said that resignations submitted by PTI MNAs in April had already been approved by then-Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.