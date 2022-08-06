Social media campaign over copter crash ‘unacceptable’

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) condemned the social media campaign on the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash which left six military personnel martyred.

The helicopter that had gone missing this week on Monday as it was en route from Quetta to Karachi. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

“The regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and rank and file of the Armed Forces,” said the military’s media wing.

The statement further added: “While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which is unacceptable and highly condemnable.” Separately, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday ruled out any chance that Pakistan’s soil has been used in the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said that the foreign office has already given explanation on the incident of killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in US drone strike in Afghanistan and it was not appropriate to discuss this topic again and again. To a question, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that a tragic helicopter crash took place in Lasbela on August 1, adding that the helicopter was engaged in relief operations but a negative propaganda was started on social media after the helicopter accident.

The DG ISPR went on to say that the negative propaganda hurt the family of the martyrs, armed forces and the entire nation, adding that the attitude should be condemned at all levels.